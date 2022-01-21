Video: On Sushant Singh Rajput's 36th Birth Anniversary, Sister Shweta Singh's Tribute

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of later Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a video of all the special moments from her brother’s life. Shweta posted the video on Instagram on the occasion of the 36th birth anniversary of the versatile actor.

The video shows Sushant playing tennis, screenshots of his 50 wishes and learning guitar chords. He is also shown having a nice time with his pet dog and hugging students listening to their music.

The video further shows glimpses of his family photographs. His energy to live each moment of life is evident in the fact that he was trying various activities like playing musical instruments, driving a car and even playing cricket.

A photo of Sushant with his mother has also been included in the video. The clip, furthermore, shows lines from conversations with Erin Hanson. “There is freedom waiting for you, on the breezes of the sky, & you ask ‘What If I Fail?’ oh but my darling, what if I fly?"

This emotional video concludes with a message that Sushant is being loved even after his demise. Shweta thanked the editing team for doing a fantastic job. Shweta also wrote in the caption that she will try to fulfil all the dreams of her late brother.

Dil Bechara was Sushant’s last film which was released on Disney+Hotstar in 2020. The film premiered free of cost on Disney+Hotstar to honour Sushant’s legacy. Dil Bechara was watched by Sushant’s fans across the globe.

