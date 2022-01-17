Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hypes Ganesh Acharya As He Teaches Her, Allu Arjun Steps Of Pushpa Item Song

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has impressed fans with her performance on Pushpa’s song O Antava Oo Oo Antava. The track, which marked Samantha’s first item song, also starred Allu Arjun. While Samantha had recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of her preparation from the shoot, ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya has shared another behind-the-scenes video and this time from the sets of the song.

In the video, Samantha and Allu Arjun are seen decked up in their costumes while Ganesh and a member of his team show them a dance move. Soon after Ganesh explained the shot, Samantha showered him with praises. She applauded for him and his team member before she added, “summa master". Samantha and Allu Arjun then took positions.

Ganesh shared the video with the caption, “Another hit with my favourite, spent the most fun time on set with these two @alluarjunonline @samantharuthprabhuoffl #pushpa @vidhi.acharya @aryasukku."

Fans took to the comments section and showered Ganesh with praise. “Faaaab ,superrrr I loved every bit of it Masterji," a fan said. “Waah, you’re a poetry in motion MasterJi," a second added. “Sir you are just amazing..keep entertaining us," a third added. “Sir you are the greatest experienced legend," a fourth added.

O Antava Oo Oo Antava became a hit among fans. The song was released in December and it already has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Samantha shared a post to thank Allu Arjun for roping her in the song. “I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love."

Meanwhile, an IWMBuzz report claimed that Samantha charged Rs 5 crore for the song and Allu Arjun ‘personally’ convinced her. The actress also was apprehensive of the steps but eventually got into the groove of it.

