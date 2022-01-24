Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava Fever Grips Singer Neha Kakkar

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance in Oo Antava Oo Antava, one of the major highlights of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The song led to a humongous increase in Samantha’s fan following. And now it appears singer Neha Kakkar, too, is a fan of this song. Neha has uploaded a video on Instagram. She looks like a pro with her dance moves dancing on this hit number.

Neha made a million hearts flutter as she danced in a light blue outfit. The singer wrote in the caption that she loved the film Pushpa, its performances and music. Neha thought of showing her appreciation for the film’s music via her dance performance. The singer has uploaded the full video on her Youtube channel.

Her fans are all praises for her performance. Her husband Rohan Preet Singh commented, “My Super Talented Hottie!!”. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar also applauded her sister. Tony appreciated her for nailing the performance and called Neha one in a billion. Music composer Rajat Nagpal commented fire emojis cherishing Neha’s stunning performance. Actor Kanika Mann, Alisha Singh and composer Vicky Sandhu also applauded the diva.

Check out the full video of this song. We never knew Neha could also dance so perfectly and brilliantly.

Colors TV had also uploaded a video of this song on Instagram featuring Mithun Chakraborty and comedian Bharti Singh. The comedian is seen taking a step or two with Mithun. The veteran actor looks so surprised as Bharti continues to dance on this song.

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’s video has crossed more than 58 million views on YouTube.

