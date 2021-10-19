Video: Sankarshan Karhade Clears Air on Rumours of Leaving ‘Tuzi Mazi Reshimgath’

Actor Sankarshan Karhade is playing an important role in the popular show “Tuzi Mazi Reshimgath" these days. The Zee Marathi show has gained a lot of popularity in a short period. However, there have been reports suggesting that he left the show, and it’s been a while since he did so. And then that also led to a lot of confusion among the fans, who were curious to know if these rumours had any credence. But now the actor has himself cleared the air.

In a small video that the actor shared on Instagram, he said that some people have spread rumours about his leaving the show without even having a word with him. He added that there was no truth in the reports, adding that he won’t be leaving the show.

The actor mentioned that he has great faith in his work and the audience loves him. Sankarshan said that he will continue doing the show and wants the audience to love and support them as much as possible. This video of the actor has put an end to all the discussion going around about his exit from this show. The video message has also come as a great relief to Sankarshan’s fans since they loved his character on the show.

In fact, all the characters have secured their unique place in the audience’s heart. With actor Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere as the leads, the show has several wonderful performers. The audience is loving the friendship between Shreyas and his friends. And now with rumours being put to rest by actor Sankarshan himself, the audience is expected to stay glued to the show and enjoy it just the way they have over the past few months.

