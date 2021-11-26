Video: Shilpa Shetty Spotted With Husband Raj Kundra at Mumbai airport

Actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted on Thursday morning with her husband and businessman Raj Kundra at the Mumbai airport, flying out of the city. A video of the couple was shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The video shows the couple stepping out of their car with luggage and heading towards the airport gates separately.

Accessorised with some statement jewellery, Shilpa was seen wearing a white striped blazer and blue denim paired with white sneakers. Meanwhile, Raj was seen in casual clothes, a black hoodie, and denim, busy on the phone and carrying his luggage towards the gate.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was in the news after his arrest in an adult pornography case. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 as the main conspirator. Raj got bail on September 21 after spending 2 months behind the bars. This was the first appearance of Raj Kundra with his wife Shilpa since his arrest and subsequent release.

Let us tell you, recently Shilpa Shetty has shared pictures of her marriage on Instagram on her 12th wedding anniversary with a lovely note dedicated to Raj. The actor wrote, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day."

“12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin," she further added.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married on 22 November 2009. Before the controversy, the couple was often seen together. However, after Raj’s release from jail, she has been seen without him on many occasions.

The actor is currently avoiding sharing pictures with Raj or being publicly spotted. At the same time, Raj Kundra is not currently available on any social media platforms. After getting caught in the pornography case, he has deleted all his social accounts.

