Video: Shraddha Kapoor's 'Perfect Sunday' Includes an Auto Ride, Old Songs

The fans of Shraddha Kapoor can’t stop appreciating their favourite star after she shared a video wherein the actor was travelling in an auto on the roads of Mumbai. Shraddha, in a black top with a sling bag and mask on her face, is seen sitting inside an auto.

The actor captured the moments of this auto journey on Sunday, while she was out to spend the weekend all alone. Shraddha’s fans are praising her for travelling like a common person, despite being the star that she is.

The video starts with a Lata Mangeshkar song, Thandi Hawayen Lehrake Aaye, in the background and Shraddha is sitting like a college girl in the auto. The video has been liked by more than 1.6 million users so far.

Shraddha’s caption on this video reads, “What’s your perfect Sunday like??? Mine’s auto rides, wind in my hair, old songs.”

In the caption, Shraddha said that this is what she calls a perfect Sunday, taking an auto ride, enjoying the old songs, and feeling the fresh breeze in the morning.

Praising Shraddha’s simplicity, a fan wrote, “Sunday became good after watching this video. Another fan said, “I wish I was driving this auto, Shraddha looks like my dream girl.”

In 2010, Shraddha made her acting debut with Teen Patti, starring Amitabh Bachchan and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

In 2013, Shraddha Kapoor got star-level recognition after she appeared in the role of Arohi in Aashiqui 2. Shraddha’s acting in this film was immensely loved by the cine fans.

