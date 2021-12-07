Video: Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Dances To Shakira Song; Fans Love It

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of TV actor Shweta Tiwari, has yet to make her debut in films, but she already has a huge fan-following on social media. Palak has been all over the Internet after her debut on a music video recently. Just like her mother, Palak, too, is very active on Instagram. She keeps sharing her latest pictures and videos on her account. The actor has shared on Instagram a new video in which she can be seen dancing to American singer Shakira’s song.

In the short clip, Palak is showing some bold moves on Shakira’s song. People are showering her video with immense love and the clip has already received more than one lakh likes. The 21-year-old has been dominating the Instagram reels with her Bijlee Bijlee song.

Palak considers her mother her support system. She is Shweta’s daughter from her first husband Raja Chaudhary and lives with her mother since her parents separated.

Palak and Shweta share a great bonding. The mother-daughter duo is very fashionable and Palak considers her mother her idol. Palak is going to make her entry in Bollywood with the horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Vivek Oberoi will also be a part of this film.

