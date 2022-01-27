Video: Singer Neha Kakkar Gets Mobbed By People While Distributing Money to Kids

Celebrities being mobbed by fans is not new, but when they come too close, the stars find themselves in a difficult situation. Around a month ago, singer Neha Kakkar was surrounded by children while she was distributing money to them. But soon, the singer was in such a state of panic that she had to hurry and drive away.

In a video going viral again, Neha can be seen seated in a car. Upon looking closer, one can see several Rs 500 bills in her hands, which she was handing out to the children outside the car. When strangers began approaching her to grab money from her hands, her lovely gesture turned into a nightmare.

A kid began to cry in the middle of all this, and her security officers were observed pulling people away from the vehicle. Within seconds, there was a frenzy, and Neha, who was still in the car, got terrified. She attempted to close her window, but couldn’t because people were crowding up against her four-wheeler.

She attempted to move aside and hide her face from the photographers. Throughout the chaotic scenes, she was observed cautioning individuals not to injure themselves.

Neha was concerned, but she was also perplexed by the circumstances.

After that, security arrived to assist her, and she left the scene. Many came out to support her because she was helping the poor, but she was nevertheless trolled for her act. The now-viral video elicited mixed comments on Instagram, and if you haven’t seen it yet, here it is:

In a similar scenario that took place last year, Deepika Padukone was also mobbed by her admirers, when a female fan attempted to steal her handbag.

