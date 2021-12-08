CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections#Movies
Home » News » Movies » Sonu Sood Starts Engine Of 'Most Advanced' Tractor With This Tool And Rope | Watch Video
1-MIN READ

Sonu Sood Starts Engine Of 'Most Advanced' Tractor With This Tool And Rope | Watch Video

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen standing with an old tractor and talking about its features.

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen standing with an old tractor and talking about its features.

Sonu Sood's video has already garnered more than 12 lakh likes in about 12 hours after it was put out on Instagram.

Entertainment Bureau

Sonu Sood, who had been in the news for his charity work during the Covid-19 outbreak, is back in the headlines; this time, for something he shared on his social media platform.

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen standing with an old tractor and talking about its features. As the video progresses, Sonu Sood wraps a rope around a tool protruding from the front part of the tractor. He then pulls the rope slowly and steadily. After pulling it several times, he calls someone over to help him finish the task. He then pulls it with a jerk, thereby starting the tractor.

In the video, Sood is seen with a denim shirt and jeans. Likes and comments are pouring in on the video that has already garnered more than 12 lakh likes in about 12 hours after it was put out on Instagram. The comments section is flooded with praise for the actor’s technique of starting the tractor. The video has been captioned, “I own the most advanced tractor ever. Auto-start technology. Freeride for everyone in mera Punjab."

RELATED NEWS

The tractor seen in the video is quite old, according to reports, and such tractors were in the 60 and the 70s and are almost obsolete nowadays.

On the work front, Sonu Sood, who was last seen in the movie ‘Simmba’, will star in Kisan next. He has already started preparations for it and also shared shots from the sets of the movie. He was embroiled in an income tax controversy a while ago but the actor seems to have put it all behind and returned to work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 08, 2021, 14:21 IST