Sonu Sood Starts Engine Of 'Most Advanced' Tractor With This Tool And Rope | Watch Video

Sonu Sood, who had been in the news for his charity work during the Covid-19 outbreak, is back in the headlines; this time, for something he shared on his social media platform.

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen standing with an old tractor and talking about its features. As the video progresses, Sonu Sood wraps a rope around a tool protruding from the front part of the tractor. He then pulls the rope slowly and steadily. After pulling it several times, he calls someone over to help him finish the task. He then pulls it with a jerk, thereby starting the tractor.

In the video, Sood is seen with a denim shirt and jeans. Likes and comments are pouring in on the video that has already garnered more than 12 lakh likes in about 12 hours after it was put out on Instagram. The comments section is flooded with praise for the actor’s technique of starting the tractor. The video has been captioned, “I own the most advanced tractor ever. Auto-start technology. Freeride for everyone in mera Punjab."

The tractor seen in the video is quite old, according to reports, and such tractors were in the 60 and the 70s and are almost obsolete nowadays.

On the work front, Sonu Sood, who was last seen in the movie ‘Simmba’, will star in Kisan next. He has already started preparations for it and also shared shots from the sets of the movie. He was embroiled in an income tax controversy a while ago but the actor seems to have put it all behind and returned to work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.