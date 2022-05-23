Tamil Star Rachitha Mahalakshmi Meets With An Accident While Shooting

Idhu Solla Marantha Kathai, which airs on Colors Tamil, is slowly becoming a fan favourite. The serial first aired on March 7 and stars popular TV actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi in a pivotal role.

Recently, Rachitha slipped and fell while shooting in the rain. In the video, which is now going viral, Rachitha enters the scene with a fake umbrella in her hand and slips. However, the shooting did not stop there, and everything continued to be filmed as she tried to stand up.

It looks like it was a planned performance for the shooting. Rashitha got up and sat on the porch of the house to check if she was hurt.

Rachitha made her acting debut in the Tamil television serial Pirivom Santhippom in 2011 which aired on Vijay TV. She has also appeared in prominent television shows such as Lavarasi, Swathi Chinukulu, and Saravanan Meenatchi seasons 2 and 3 where she portrayed Meenatchi, Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar Season 2, Sembaruthi, and others.

Rachitha has already appeared in a lead role in two Kannada films — Parijatha and Uppu Karuvadu. She will now appear in the next Kannada film Ranganayaka, with Jaggesh.

