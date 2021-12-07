Trailer of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise Packs A Punch | Watch

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, finally released the trailer of the first part of the movie on Monday night. Packed with high voltage action drama, the trailer starts with a voice-over on red sandalwood smuggling in the backdrop of the Seshadri forest. Allu Arjun’s makeover, his Chittoor dialect, and the presentation give life to his character of Pushpa Raj.

“The Mass begins from 17th December,” the trailer states at the end. The visuals, basic plot, and background score are splendid. With some scenes between Allu and Rashmika, the trailer also gives a glimpse of Fahadh Faasil. The other support cast is also on point.

Putting all the commercial elements together, the film is coming as the perfect mass movie with the combination of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun. The movie also marks Fahadh Fassil’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

After Arya and Arya 2, Allu Arjun recently gave a hit at the box office with Ala Vaikuthapuram. And now after the release of Pushpa’s trailer, it is said that the film might come as a hat-trick of hits for Allu Arjun.

Director Sukumar is releasing the crime drama in two parts. The first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise, will hit the theatres on December 17 as a Christmas present. Recognized in Tollywood as a power-packed production house with a series of blockbuster films, Maitri Movie Makers and Muthamsetti Media are jointly bankrolling the film.

The film’s production is currently underway and is going in a brisk space. The makers recently roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a special dance number in the film.

