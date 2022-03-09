Video: TV Actors, Bhagyashree Limaye, Sukanya Kulkarni Mone Meet, Get Emotional

Actors Bhagyashree Limaye and Sukanya Kulkarni Mone are known for their roles on Marathi show Ghadge & Suun. Sukanya played the character of Bhagyashree’s mother-in-law in the serial, and the pair has not appeared in any other series ever since.

On women’s day, the two actors met and got emotional, a video of which is going viral on the Internet.

The video, with the caption, “Actress Sukanya Mone and Bhagyashree Limaye met after many years," has been shared on the Instagram page of Starmediamarathi.

Ghadge & Suun was a Marathi serial that aired on Colors Marathi. It featured Bhagyashree Limaye, Chinmay Udgirkar and Sukanya Kulkarni Mone in lead roles.

The storyline of the serial revolved around a woman Amruta, who is married into the Ghadge family, which is known for being the most prominent jeweller in Thane. Amruta aspires to pursue a career in the field of Gemmology and thinks that men and women are equal.

Sukanya Kulkarni Mone has appeared in numerous Marathi and Hindi films, including Premasathi Vattel Te, Eeshwar, Eka Peksha Ek, Putravati, Sarkarnama, and much more.

She has also appeared in the reality TV show Big Boss Marathi 1 and is set to make a comeback in the Marathi TV industry with the upcoming serial, Sundar Aamche Ghar. Sukanya will appear in the lead role in the serial alongside renowned actor Usha Nadkarni.

Bhagyashree Limaye is currently working in Boss Mazi Ladachi alongside actor Aayush Sanjeev. The story of the serial revolves around a girl who is the CEO of a company in which her husband works as a regular employee. The girl lives with the joint family of her husband and has to strike a balance between the personal and professional relationship with her husband.

