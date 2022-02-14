Video: When Harrdy Sandhu’s Pants Slipped While Shooting For Bijlee Bijlee

The Bijlee Bijliee song, which marked the debut of Palak Tiwari, the daughter of popular television actor Shweta Tiwari, was an instant hit. And now, Hardy shared a hilarious video from the making of the song. Sharing the post, Harrdy captioned it as, “Yeh Bhi Hua Tha (This had also happened).” The post has so far received 398,295 likes on Instagram.

In the video, Harrdy has styled himself into an oversized tracksuit and while doing the hook step, his pants slip off. The singer then tries to hold on to it. While Hardy continues to dance, the crew runs to help him out of the blunder.

Minutes later, Palak, too, was shocked to notice that Harrdy’s pants had slipped off. Palak has also reacted in the comment section of the video. She wrote, “How did I actually forget about this !!!”

The Bijlee Bijlee song starring Harrdy Sandhu, Palak Tiwari, and Armen Greyg, was released on October 30, 2021, and it quickly became a huge hit. Many celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and several others danced to the song and their videos went viral. The song was sung by Harrdy Sandhu himself and B Prak was the music composer.

On the work front, Hardy was last seen in the Kabir Khan directorial sports biopic ’83 wherein he played the role of Indian cricketer Madan Lal. The movie featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, South star Jiva and many other notable actors. As for Palak, she was seen shooting a commercial alongside actor Varun Dhawan recently. Palak is set to make her debut with the film Rosy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.