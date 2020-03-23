English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
News18
Videos of Dolphins off Mumbai Coast Go Viral Amid Coronavirus, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor Rejoice

Shraddha Kapoor (L), Disha Patani (R)

Bollywood actresses Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have shared their enthusiasm as Indian Ocean Humpback dolphins were spotted in Mumbai's coastal line.

  March 23, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
Videos of dolphins, apparently swimming near Mumbai sea shore, have gone viral on social media, with some attributing the phenomenon to lack of fishing activity recently owing to the coronavirus situation.

Yesteryear actress Juhi Chawla posted a video of dolphins on Twitter, saying "it seems dolphins were sightedjust off the shore... (sic)"

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a news article recently on her Insta stories that detailed the return of dolphins near Marine Drive. She captioned it: "This is so amazing."

Disha Patani also shared a news article claiming humback dolphins were spotted near Bandra-Worli sea link. She captioned it: "Planet Earth is reviving."

Another viral video, apparently shot from the NCPA Apartments along the Arabia Sea shore in south Mumbai, featured a pod of dolphins along the coast.

"These dolphins, known as Indian Ocean Humpback dolphins are very much part of Mumbai's coastal line and have been spotted frequently in the last few years," said Shaunak Modi, co-founder of Coastal Conservation Foundation, an NGO documenting marine life of Mumbai.

As per another theory being floated, the state coast line has not seen any major fishing activity in last some days due to growing concerns towards Covid-19, and also movement of large ships at ports like JNPT is limited, which may have led dolphins to make an appearance along Mumbai coast.

(With inputs from PTI)

