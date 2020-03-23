Videos of Dolphins off Mumbai Coast Go Viral Amid Coronavirus, Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor Rejoice

Videos of dolphins, apparently swimming near Mumbai sea shore, have gone viral on social media, with some attributing the phenomenon to lack of fishing activity recently owing to the coronavirus situation.

Yesteryear actress Juhi Chawla posted a video of dolphins on Twitter, saying "it seems dolphins were sightedjust off the shore... (sic)"

The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it 😃... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/t94vhFyPRy — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a news article recently on her Insta stories that detailed the return of dolphins near Marine Drive. She captioned it: "This is so amazing."

Disha Patani also shared a news article claiming humback dolphins were spotted near Bandra-Worli sea link. She captioned it: "Planet Earth is reviving."

Another viral video, apparently shot from the NCPA Apartments along the Arabia Sea shore in south Mumbai, featured a pod of dolphins along the coast.

"These dolphins, known as Indian Ocean Humpback dolphins are very much part of Mumbai's coastal line and have been spotted frequently in the last few years," said Shaunak Modi, co-founder of Coastal Conservation Foundation, an NGO documenting marine life of Mumbai.

As per another theory being floated, the state coast line has not seen any major fishing activity in last some days due to growing concerns towards Covid-19, and also movement of large ships at ports like JNPT is limited, which may have led dolphins to make an appearance along Mumbai coast.

(With inputs from PTI)

