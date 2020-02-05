Videos of Karisma-Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh-Gauri Dancing at Armaan-Anissa's Wedding Reception Go Viral

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception turned out to be an affair to remember, with Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar putting on their dancing shoes on February 4 in Mumbai. Visuals from the gala are winning the internet and netizens can’t have enough of their favourite celebrities dancing to popular numbers.

Among others, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bole Chudiyan performance from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham brought back memories of her character ‘Pooh’, and K3G’s director, Karan Johar along with Karisma Kapoor, who joined the two on stage for the performance.

Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain also shook a leg along with his rumored ladylove Tara Sutaria. The duo danced on the peppy Gallan Kardi track from Jawaani Jaaneman.

However, the highlight of the night was the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan dancing with his wife Gauri Khan on Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. Shah Rukh was seen sporting a fake moustache and as the couple danced together, Karan seized the show mid-performance to groove with Gauri.

Armaan and Anissa got married on February 3 subsequent to an entire weekend of merriments. Their wedding was attended by Armaan’s cousin Kareena along with Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. Others on the invitee list included big names from the movie industry as well as outside. Guests who graced the evening were the Amitabh Bachchan and family, Arjun Kapoor, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday among others.

