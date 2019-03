Video of Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers Throwing Cakes at Concert Crowd is Taking Internet by Storm

Priyanka Chopra and Jonas Brothers are having the time of their life. From releasing the music video titled 'Sucker' to vacationing in Miami, the Jonas family has stuck together, giving their fans some major goals. Recently, Priyanka along with Nick and Joe joined American musician Steve Aoki at a concert in Miami in the USA.In their vacation and concert videos which are now viral on the Internet, the four of them can be seen throwing cakes at the concert crowd as their fans cheer for the lot. Steve took to his Instagram page, to share pictures and videos from the night."Cakes were flyyyyyying last night but this time by new cake recruits @priyankachopra @nickjonas & @joejonas. We made a mess," the musician captioned the pictures.Earlier, a new video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dancing to Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's song Tareefan, along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, has taken the Internet by storm.Priyanka, who is currently on a family vacation in Miami, used the time off to introduce the world of Bollywood to the Jonas family. The actress shared a sneak peek into her exotic getaway on her Instagram account.On Tuesday, she posted a video with her family grooving to the tunes of the popular track from the film Veere Di Wedding.Follow @news18movies for more