English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video of Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers Throwing Cakes at Concert Crowd is Taking Internet by Storm
Priyanka along with Nick and Joe Jonas joined American musician Steve Aoki at a concert in Miami in the USA.
Priyanka along with Nick and Joe Jonas joined American musician Steve Aoki at a concert in Miami in the USA.
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Jonas Brothers are having the time of their life. From releasing the music video titled 'Sucker' to vacationing in Miami, the Jonas family has stuck together, giving their fans some major goals. Recently, Priyanka along with Nick and Joe joined American musician Steve Aoki at a concert in Miami in the USA.
In their vacation and concert videos which are now viral on the Internet, the four of them can be seen throwing cakes at the concert crowd as their fans cheer for the lot. Steve took to his Instagram page, to share pictures and videos from the night.
"Cakes were flyyyyyying last night but this time by new cake recruits @priyankachopra @nickjonas & @joejonas. We made a mess," the musician captioned the pictures.
Earlier, a new video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dancing to Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's song Tareefan, along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, has taken the Internet by storm.
Priyanka, who is currently on a family vacation in Miami, used the time off to introduce the world of Bollywood to the Jonas family. The actress shared a sneak peek into her exotic getaway on her Instagram account.
On Tuesday, she posted a video with her family grooving to the tunes of the popular track from the film Veere Di Wedding.
Follow @news18movies for more
In their vacation and concert videos which are now viral on the Internet, the four of them can be seen throwing cakes at the concert crowd as their fans cheer for the lot. Steve took to his Instagram page, to share pictures and videos from the night.
"Cakes were flyyyyyying last night but this time by new cake recruits @priyankachopra @nickjonas & @joejonas. We made a mess," the musician captioned the pictures.
Earlier, a new video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dancing to Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's song Tareefan, along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, has taken the Internet by storm.
Priyanka, who is currently on a family vacation in Miami, used the time off to introduce the world of Bollywood to the Jonas family. The actress shared a sneak peek into her exotic getaway on her Instagram account.
On Tuesday, she posted a video with her family grooving to the tunes of the popular track from the film Veere Di Wedding.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Favourite Breakfast
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results