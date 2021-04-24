Videos of Ranbir Kapoor Fidgeting with Anushka Sharma's Clothes in Interviews Make Fans Go 'Aww'

Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t had a movie release in over two years, so fans have now resorted to looking at his old videos on Instagram. While the actor himself is not on social media, there is no dearth of photos and videos of him. A montage of old videos is doing the rounds of Instagram, where Ranbir can be seen fidgeting with co-star Anushka Sharma’s clothes during interviews.

The videos show the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, Bombay Velvet and Sanju co-stars in various interviews, in which Ranbir seems to be absent mindedly playing with Anushka’s gown, or hem of a dress. Fans of the star are finding this extremely cute, and have been posting interesting comments on the videos.

One fan commented, “Virat ko pata hain iske bare mein?" while another said, “y so cute ranbir (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Access (@bollywoodaccess)

Ranbir and Anushka’s chemistry was much appreciated in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actors are good friends, and Anushka doesn’t seem to mind Ranbir’s child-like ways. While promoting their movie Bombay Velvet in 2015, she had said that dealing with him has trained her for the time when she would have her own child. Anushka gave birth to her child with Virat Kohli in January this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here