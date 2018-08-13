GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Videos of Suhana Khan Partying With Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Have Gone Viral, Take a Look

Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor were partying together and their videos have set the internet ablaze.

Updated:August 13, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Image from Ananya Panday official Instagram Account
Clearly Bollywood is moving towards the next generation, as star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and many others already boast a huge fan following, in some cases even before they've stepped into the industry. At such a young age they have dedicated fan clubs on social media, and everything they do gains them an audience.

Be it a magazine photo shoot or their debut performances, they have all eyes on them. Right from their outfits to their holidays, these star kids are talked about and even trolled

Therefore, every fan who follows Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya knows that the three share a very cordial bond with each other and are the best of friends. Recently the three were partying together and their videos have set the internet ablaze. While Suhana was dressed in simple pair of white shorts and a T-shirt, Ananya wore a black outfit and Shanaya chose a casual white tube top with blue denims.

Take a look!



From time to time, Ananya keeps sharing pictures of them spending time together.

Happy birthday Sue, we love you ❤️

A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on



Of late, Jahnvi (for Dhadak) and Suhana (for her Vougue magazine cover) have been the talk of the town. Meanwhile Ananya and Sara Ali Khan will soon be making their debut with Student of The Year 2 and Kedarnath respectively.

Also Watch

