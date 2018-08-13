English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Videos of Suhana Khan Partying With Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Have Gone Viral, Take a Look
Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor were partying together and their videos have set the internet ablaze.
Image from Ananya Panday official Instagram Account
Loading...
Clearly Bollywood is moving towards the next generation, as star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and many others already boast a huge fan following, in some cases even before they've stepped into the industry. At such a young age they have dedicated fan clubs on social media, and everything they do gains them an audience.
Be it a magazine photo shoot or their debut performances, they have all eyes on them. Right from their outfits to their holidays, these star kids are talked about and even trolled
Therefore, every fan who follows Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya knows that the three share a very cordial bond with each other and are the best of friends. Recently the three were partying together and their videos have set the internet ablaze. While Suhana was dressed in simple pair of white shorts and a T-shirt, Ananya wore a black outfit and Shanaya chose a casual white tube top with blue denims.
Take a look!
From time to time, Ananya keeps sharing pictures of them spending time together.
Of late, Jahnvi (for Dhadak) and Suhana (for her Vougue magazine cover) have been the talk of the town. Meanwhile Ananya and Sara Ali Khan will soon be making their debut with Student of The Year 2 and Kedarnath respectively.
Also Watch
Be it a magazine photo shoot or their debut performances, they have all eyes on them. Right from their outfits to their holidays, these star kids are talked about and even trolled
Therefore, every fan who follows Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya knows that the three share a very cordial bond with each other and are the best of friends. Recently the three were partying together and their videos have set the internet ablaze. While Suhana was dressed in simple pair of white shorts and a T-shirt, Ananya wore a black outfit and Shanaya chose a casual white tube top with blue denims.
Take a look!
@suhanakhan2 hang out with @shanayakapoor02 and @ananyapanday ..OH..So Lovely 😘😘💕💕💕 . . . . . @suhanakhan2 @ananyapanday @shanayakapoor02 . . Cr. = @shanayakapoor19 . . . #shanayakapoor #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan #ananyapandey #shanayakapoor #ahaanpanday #jahnvikapoor #jhanvikapoor #fbjanhvikapoor #khushikapoor #fbkhushikapoor #suhana
From time to time, Ananya keeps sharing pictures of them spending time together.
Of late, Jahnvi (for Dhadak) and Suhana (for her Vougue magazine cover) have been the talk of the town. Meanwhile Ananya and Sara Ali Khan will soon be making their debut with Student of The Year 2 and Kedarnath respectively.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Becomes Barcelona's Most Decorated Player Ever
- Bit-part Role: No bowling, No Batting, No Catch for Adil Rashid in 2nd Test Rout
- NASA Blasts Off Historic Parker Solar Probe for Closest Encounter With the Sun Yet
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
-
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...