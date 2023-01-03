Vidhu Vincent Demands Proper Investigation Into The Mysterious Death Of Nayana Sooryan

The death of Malayalam director Nayana Sooryan, three years ago, has been shrouded in mystery following the post-mortem report, which revealed that it was a murder. Nayana, a native of Kollam’s Karunagapally, was found dead in her rented home in Althara, close to Vellayambalam in Kerala. She may have been strangled to death, suggested her post-mortem report. According to media reports, when the police examined her body, they failed to record a neck injury.

Now, award-winning director Vidhu Vincent has demanded justice for Nayana Sooryan. She recently shared a post on Facebook, seeking the intervention of the Home Ministry in the case. Vidhu is a former member of Women in Cinema Collective, an organization for women working in the Malayalam film industry.

“The post-mortem report of the late director Nayana Surya has been released. It is now understood that this report had already reached some of Nayana’s friends. If she died due to strangulation and her internal organs ruptured, her death should be investigated. The legal systems here are responsible for that. Many people, including me, knew that she had died due to low sugar levels, and even when the body was brought after the post-mortem, everyone heard that narrative. What actually happened? If the post-mortem report is to be believed, who is behind this? Her friends and family, including all of us, have a right to know this,” Vidhu wrote in her Facebook post.

The post-mortem report of Nayana Sooryan stated that her death was caused by neck strangulation. Her neck also had numerous cuts and scrapes. In addition to that, there was also a wound that resembled a kick on her left abdomen. Due to the impact, her internal organs started bleeding. The injury resulted in bleeding in the kidney and pancreas. The post-mortem report even noted that her spleen had ruptured and shrunk.

