Vidhu Vinod Chopra Avoids Direct Answer on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is the latest name to be called out in India's #MeToo storm.
(L-R) Bhushan Kumar, Fox Star Studios India CEO Vijay Singh, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani pose during the trailer launch of 'Sanju' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rajkumar Hirani's frequent collaborator Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday avoided giving a direct answer when asked to comment on sexual harassment allegations levelled against the filmmaker. Hirani was associated as a co-producer in Chopra's upcoming film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
During the second trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, Chopra was asked for his response to the accusation of harassment against Hirani. To which, he just said, "This stage here is for something else, which is extremely important for us, as important as what you're talking about. This opportunity we should use to talk about this issue and that of course, when there is a right time, we will talk about it."
Hirani is the latest name to be called out for sexual harassment with a woman "assistant" alleging, according to an article in HuffPost India, that he had sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018 while working on the film Sanju, which Chopra co-produced.
The woman had detailed her allegations in an email, dated November 3, 2018, to Chopra, along with Shelly Chopra, director of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
The Munna Bhai director, however, had released a statement saying he was "shocked" when the claims were brought to his notice two months ago and categorically denied the allegations.
Hirani's lawyer Anand Desai termed the allegations "false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory" in a statement issued soon after the allegations against the director was made public in a detailed investigation by HuffPost India.
