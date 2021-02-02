Vidhu Vinod Chopra Says Munna Bhai 3 Will 'Absolutely' be Made, Counters Arshad Warsi's Claims

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that the third installment in the much loved Munna Bhai franchise will be made. By saying this he countered the claims of actor Arshad Warsi, who plays the character of Circuit in it, that it will not happen.

While there has been a lot of anticipation around Munna Bhai 3, the movie has never really materialised till now. When asked about the film's progress or if in fact it will ever happen, Arshad had said in December last year, “Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast. I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so." “Sad for all of us,” he added.

In another interview, Arshad had said that the real age of the actors might be a problem in taking forward the franchise after so many years. Now, producer Vidhu has hinted that Munna Bhai 3 will certainly happen.

"People age in real life as well. I think, it is all in his head. Covid has got to him," Vidhu said in counter to Arshad's claims. On being asked whether Munna Bhai 3 will be made, Vidhu said, "Yes, absolutely. The day we have a script. We have ideas. Of course we will make it. Why won't we? We are mad but not that mad. If we get a script we will do it."

After Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munna Bhai came out in 2006. Both films were critical and commercial successes.