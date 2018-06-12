English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vidhu Vinod Chopra 'Surprised' By Viewers' Reaction To Sanju Trailer
The three-minute trailer gives a glance at the various phases of Sanjay -- the man and his many lives -- who battled with drug addiction, served jail term and more.
Image: Twitter/Rajkumar Hirani
Mumbai: The trailer of the forthcoming film Sanju that gives a sneak peek into the tumultuous life of actor Sanjay Dutt has been viewed by millions of people. Its producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra says viewers are amazed by the unbelievable life story of the actor.
The three-minute trailer gives a glance at the various phases of Sanjay -- the man and his many lives -- who battled with drug addiction, served jail term and more.
Since the release of the trailer on May 30, it has been viewed 38 million times on YouTube and 11 million on Facebook.
Thrilled by the response, Chopra said in a statement: "I'm pleasantly surprised by the response pouring in for the trailer of Sanju.
"While the industry turned emotional on watching the trailer, the viewers are amazed by the unbelievable life story of Sanjay Dutt. The overall response has been phenomenal.
"It has exceeded my wildest expectations by people calling it one of the best trailers to have come out of Bollywood."
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing the role of Sanjay in the film, had said: "When I was a child, I had a poster of Sanju Sir on the wall of my cupboard, and through this film, I am in his shoes. I think in my life, I really want Sanju Sir to like me."
Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, "Sanju" will release on June 29.
