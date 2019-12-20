Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film Shikara to Release 30 Years After Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has released the first official motion poster of his upcoming film Shikara. The film tells the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990.

The 37-second motion poster begins with several voices protesting in the background. The protesting voices fade out and a voiceover begins that says, "On January 19, 1990, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits like us had to flee Kashmir. On January 19 2020, 30 years later, our story will finally be told."

The motion poster also shows the plight of scores of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and a glimpse of them gathered at a camp waiting for their turn to leave the Valley.

The motion poster ends with a Shikara moving on the blue waters of the Dal Lake. The text reads, Shikara - The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits. The motion poster does not reveal which actors will be starring in the upcoming film.

The film is directed, edited and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with Fox Star Studios. Sharing the motion poster on Twitter, Chopra said, "Tees saal baad, humari kahani kahi jayegi... Here is a timeless love story in the worst of times."

The first trailer of Shikara will be launched on January 7, 2020.

The synopsis of the motion poster of Shikara read, "What is it to know the agony of being a refugee in your own country? The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in Independent India whereby more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee the Kashmir Valley. Almost 3 decades later, most have been unable to return."

It further said, "Shikara is the story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It's also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times."

Shikara is expected to release on February 7, 2020. This is not the first that Chopra is making a film with Kashmir as the theme. He had helmed the action thriller film Mission Kashmir in 2000.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.