Vidisha Mhaskar Roped in for 36 Guni Jodi; Actress to leave Rang Maza Vegla?

Marathi television actress Vidisha Mhaskar has earned a special position in the hearts of viewers with her stellar performance in the popular serial Rang Maza Vegla. Although Vidisha portrayed a negative role in the widely-watched soap opera, audiences seemed to love her stellar acting prowess. Now, as per the progression and storyline of the show, it is presumed that Vidisha might be leaving the Rang Maza Vegla serial. However, the Marathi actress has been confirmed to play a significant role in a new Marathi serial, 36 Guni Jodi that is soon to premiere on Zee Marathi.

In the recent episodes of Rang Maza Vegla, the lead characters, Deepa and Kartik, essayed by Reshma Shinde and Ashutosh Gokhale respectively are seen getting married to each other. Vidisha, who plays the antagonist Ayesha in the serial was responsible for creating misunderstandings between the couple. However, when Ayesha’s deceptions are brought to light, the on-screen pair are reunited once again.

With Ayesha failing in her purpose of separating Kartik and Deepa, it is speculated that Vidisha’s character has run its due course in the serial. As a result, Vidisha will be departing the highly-acclaimed show, soon. The latest episodes of Rang Maza Vegla depict the lead characters celebrating their marriage.

Till now no official confirmation of Vidisha’s departure from Rang Maza Vegla has been announced. The Marathi star’s character in 36 Guni Jodi is also kept under wraps.

Speaking of Zee Marathi’s new soap opera, Aayush Sanjeev and Anushka Sarkate has been roped in to play the central characters. The official Instagram handle of Zee Marathi dropped a short promo video of the serial on January 13. The story revolves around how two strangers who are poles apart from each other fall in love. 36 Guni Jodi will be airing on January 23 at 6:30 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News here