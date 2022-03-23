Vidisha Srivastav Enters Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai as Anita Bhabhi. Here's Her Per Episode Fee

Shashank Bali and Rajan Waghdhar’s show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which started on March 2, 2015, has emerged as an extremely popular sitcom that has built a very loyal fan base. The show was recently in the news after the actor playing the lead character left the show. Neha Pendse was playing Anita Bhabhi, but she left after completing the one-year contract with the makers. According to reports, Neha was not keen on renewing it. Makers of this show had also finalised another actor for the role.

Vidisha Srivastav was finalised to play the role of Anita Bhabhi. The audience also felt happy with the change and are saying that Vidisha resembles Saumya Tandon, the first actor to play Anita Bhabhi.

Vidisha is also receiving quite a hefty fee per episode. Reportedly, Vidisha is charging Rs 55,000 per episode. Neha was also receiving the same remuneration. The fee is quite higher compared to what Shubhangi Atre Poorey — the actor playing Angoori Bhabhi — gets per episode. She receives Rs 40,000.

Vidisha was introduced in a 1-hour special episode on Tuesday. A user on Instagram wrote that now the casting feels correct. Another wrote that her pairing with actor Aashif Sheikh looks quite good. Some wrote that apart from looks if she can also be similar to Saumya’s acting then it can be a great experience watching her. Many also expressed that the actor can bring her charisma and flair to Anita Bhabhi’s character. Many have loved her acting in the first episode. In this reel, Vidisha looks quite resplendent in a pink saree.

The actress has been introduced with quite a grand entry. Those sharing her episode are writing that they will now be a regular viewer of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai because of Vidisha.

Aashif (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) charges Rs 70,000 while Rohitash Gaud ( Manmohan Tiwari) takes homes Rs 60,000 per episode.

