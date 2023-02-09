Silambarasan-starrer Pathu Thala is likely to clash with Viduthalai Part-1, starring Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi, at the box office. The film will be released in the same week. The shooting of the Simbu film has already been completed. The film is set to be released on March 30. The team has already prepared for the release and a song was recently released. Simbu’s Pathu Thala was expected to be released solo. The film crew is hoping that Pathiu Thala will be a success like Simbu’s Kaandrevan.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Viduthalai Part-1 have also started working on the release. They have also released a song sung by Dhanush and composed by Ilayaraja. It has been reported that Simbu underwent an immense body transformation ahead of the film’s shoot. The actor revealed that he put on some weight for Pathu Thala as the role required him to do so. He is seen sporting a dense beard in the film.

Besides Simbu, the film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Gautham Karthik, Umesh Kaushik and Soundararaja.

On the other hand, Vetrimaaran is yet to begin shooting for Vaadivaasal with Suriya as the Ghajini actor is occupied with Suriya 42. Vetrimaaran is currently completing the post-production work on Viduthalai, which has Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Viduthalai will be released in two parts and the director is busy because of that at the moment.

Vetrimaaran and Suriya are likely to start their film only by mid-2023 and will take at least a year to release them. Vetrimaaran is also expected to work on a project with Dhanush.

Apart from these two releases on 30 March, Telugu actor Nani and Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh’s Pan-Indian film Dasara will also be released.

Read all the Latest Movies News here