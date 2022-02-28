Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah Bring 'Real Stories Beneath Their Smiles' With Thriller Drama Jalsa

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah have come together for Amazon Prime Video’s new movie titled Jalsa. On Monday, the makers of the movie announced the same and shared the first look of the two actors. The intriguing posters do not reveal much information about the show or the two actors in the show. However, it has been revealed that Vidya Balan will be playing the role of a journalist in the film, whereas Shefali Shah will be seen as a cook.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma and Suresh Triveni. The film also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla in key roles.

Vidya Balan also shared the posters on her social media account and wrote, “The real story hides beneath her smile. Super excited to announce #Jalsa streams on 18th March."

Advertisement

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries on 18 March.

“Featuring two of the finest actors of our times, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Suresh has woven Jalsa into a brilliant narrative of complex emotions, well-etched characters and a gripping pace. I am also excited to extend our successful partnership with Prime Video after Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Chhorii and look forward to the global premiere of Jalsa across 240 countries and territories across the world,” Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said.

“Jalsa marks another milestone in our long-running, successful collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment with titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii and many more. We are delighted to play home to another one of Vidya’s stellar performances, that audiences are sure to love," said Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video.

“Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we’ve been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment.” Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.