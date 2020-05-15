Vidya Balan Confirms the Release of Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime

Shakuntala Devi, featuring Vidya Balan in the titular role, will skip the theatrical release and the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya wrapped up the shoot for the biopic in November last year and the film was scheduled to release in summer 2020.

The premiere date of the film is yet to be announced by the filmmakers.

The biographical film is based on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was known as a "human computer" due to her immense accuracy in mental calculations.

Announcing the release of the film on Amazon Prime video, Vidya tweeted, "Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideo with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime (sic)."

In an earlier interview with PTI, Vidya had spoken about doing the film and her views on being cast for it. She said, "I am extremely excited to play the ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success."

She added, “But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math...and she completely turns that perception on its head.

Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film, also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles and has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

The announcement of Shatunkal Devi to release on Amazon Prime comes a day after Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabi Sitabo was confirmed to premiere on the streaming platform on June 12.

