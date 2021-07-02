Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor Invited to Oscar Academy's Class of 2021

Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are among the new class of 395 artistes and executives who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The 2021 class is comprised of 46 percent women, 39 percent underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 53 percent international from 49 countries outside the United States. Of the 395 invitees, 89 are former Oscar nominees, including 25 winners.

The list acknowledged Vidya Balan for her performances in the films “Tumhari Sulu" and “Kahaani". While “Dream Girl" and “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai" were listed as Ekta Kapoor’s prominent works. On the other hand, Shobha Kapoor’s work as a producer in “Udta Punjab" and “The Dirty Picture" fetched her an invite.

The list of invitees also includes Leslie Odom Jr (actors and music, “One Night in Miami”), Kaouther Ben Hania (directors and writers, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”), Craig Brewer (directors and writers, “Hustle & Flow”), Lee Isaac Chung (directors and writers, “Minari”), Emerald Fennell (directors and writers, “Promising Young Woman”), Shaka King (directors and writers, “Judas and the Black Messiah”), Alexander Nanau (directors and documentary, “Collective”), Florian Zeller (directors and writers, “The Father”).

Other big names among the newly invited include Andra Day, Maria Bakalova, Eiza González, Henry Golding, Vanessa Kirby, Robert Pattinson, “Promising Young Woman” original screenplay winner Emerald Fennell and “Minari” stars Steven Yeun, Ye-ri Han and recently crowned supporting actress Yuh-Jung Youn.

