Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vidya Balan Expresses Aspirations for Women-Centric Films In Bollywood

Vidya Balan has a reputation for appearing in women-centric films. She was recently seen in Mission Mangal, also starring Akshay Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vidya Balan Expresses Aspirations for Women-Centric Films In Bollywood
Vidya Balan. (Photo: IANS)

Vidya Balan throughout the course of her career has appeared in numerous films as the protagonist. She is often referred to as the leading lady of a change in the type of Bollywood films.

She last appeared in Mission Mangal which was lauded for dominating with a female cast. Despite this, the film gathered more attention in the name of Akshay Kumar as the protagonist. Audiences expressed outrage at this and called the film out for not giving enough attention to the female cast.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vidya Balan expressed the need for this pointing out how women-centric films are still developing and could develop more in the near future. "For Mission Mangal off course we can’t take credit solely. There was Akshay Kumar who was a huge star and it helped us immensely. It was headlined by him. But today we might still need that and I am saying that in a few years even that might change. Tomorrow we might do 200 crores or 500 crores without an Akshay Kumar, hopefully."

Even though women-centric films are Vidya Balan's specialty, the Kahaani actress dislikes the term and prays for a day where it is neither needed nor used. "I think the term is not wrong. It is only now that these kinds of films are being made and they have a chance at the box office. People are buying tickets and watching them. We are able to make more films. As of now, it’s okay if it is called female-centric films. Some day you will go into see a film where the hero will either be a male or female. It won’t matter to you. You will just go into see a good story."

Vidya Balan is currently filming for a Shakuntala Devi biopic where she will play the titular character alongside Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi's daughter.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram