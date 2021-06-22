Vidya Balan Has Best Reaction to Amul's 'Sherni' Cartoon Post, Check Out Here

Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni has been receiving love from all quarters since its release. And now, Amul India has given a shoutout to the film. Amul took to their social media to share a cartoon of Vidya Balan holding a slice of bread and two tigresses behind with the words ‘Share Na Please!’ written on top of the sketch and ‘Protected Ferociously’ on the bottom. They captioned it, “#Amul Topical: Vidya Balan stars in a human-animal film…"

Vidya Balan, sharing the post on her Instagram story wrote: “Thank you. What an honour." She added a couple of heart emojis along with the text.

Directed by the Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, Sherni boasts of an ensemble cast including Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

Talking about how working in Sherni changed her perspective on life, Vidya earlier said, “When you are out in the jungle, you realise that you are such a small part of God’s creation. And, that’s when you begin to see things in perspective. When I go to the jungles I just feel an overpowering sense of gratitude for the life I have. Even when I look at my problems I feel that they are a small part of my life and suddenly I feel like I can overpower anything and fight the odds."

