Vidya Balan Invited to Imperial College London Ahead of Shakuntala Devi Biopic

The Imperial College London is where Shakuntala Devi earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1980.

Updated:October 8, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
An important part of making any biopic or a film or show based on real events is to follow in the footsteps of the people involved. Currently, Vidya Balan is busy tracing the steps of Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as the human-computer. In her next step of retracing Shakuntala Devi's journey, Vidya Balan will be visiting the Imperial College London.

The actress was invited by the college to interact with the students there. The college was also a major part of Shakuntala Devi's life. This is because the college is where the mathematician earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1980 on June 18. She set the record by correctly multiplying two 13 digit numbers in just 28 seconds. The numbers were picked at random by the Computer Department of Imperial College London.

Talking about her eagerness to visit the college, Vidya Balan said in a statement, "Imperial College London is an integral part of Shakuntala Devi’s life, this is the same college where she got her Guinness Book of World Records achievement. I am honoured that I am getting an opportunity to go visit this institute."

Shakuntala Devi's mathematical skills were realized at the age of five when she managed to solve a math problem set for an 18-year-old student. Apart from this, she was also an author. One of her books was The World of Homosexuals which is also considered to be the first study of homosexuals in India. In the book she had treated them in a positive light and was often referred to a pioneer in the field of homosexuality.

Shakuntala Devi's biopic will be directed by Anu Menon and stars Vidya Balan as the human-computer herself. Sanya Malhotra will play the role of her daughter Anupama Banerjee. The film is set to release in 2020.

 

 

