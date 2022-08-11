Vidya Balan Lists ‘Useless Things’ She Constantly Hears in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has shown her acting prowess in many prominent roles. In numerous interviews, the actress has talked about gender discrimination, misogyny, and sexist remarks in society. She even revealed facing harsh criticism owing to her weight and choice of dressing.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, The Dirty Picture actress disclosed some “useless” things she constantly hears in the film industry. Talking about her personal experience, Vidya recalled how a director once instructed her to play the role of a “catalyst” in the hero’s life.

“We don’t need many dates, but your role is very important. You play the role of a catalyst in Hero’s Journey,” said Vidya, recounting the incident.

The actress who has worked in many women-centric films like Kahaani, Shakuntala Devi, and Begum Jaan to name a few, shared her annoyance at some sexist remarks thrown at her. Vidya revealed that people often tell her, “At this stage of your career, the rat race doesn’t matter anymore.”

To the ‘rat race’ comment, Vidya said it will ‘always matter’. She further added that female actors are often told they’re working ‘so hard’ and ‘making the most of it now’ as ‘actresses have a short shelf life.’ Reacting to those comments, Sherni actress said in the video ‘can I abuse?’

Taking a jibe at the directors and producers, Vidya concluded that despite being in Bollywood for several years, she still has to come across snide comments before being cast in a film.

Meanwhile, Vidya was last seen in the film Jalsa. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa also starred actress Shefali Shah. It premiered on March 18 this year on Amazon Prime. Currently, Vidya is shooting for her upcoming project Neeyat. Apart from Vidya, the film stars Ram Kapoor and Rahul Bose in titular roles. Neeyat is reported to hit the theatres by the end of this year.

