Vidya Balan Loves Comedy Films, Reveals Her All-Time Favourite Bollywood and Hollywood Movies

Actress Vidya Balan has a classic on the top of her list when it comes to Hindi comedy movies. She also shared her favourite Hollywood series.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
Vidya Balan. (Photo: IANS)

Actress Vidya Balan says she loves comedy films, adding that she can't stop laughing every time she watches Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 classic Gol Maal starring Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt.

"I find the old Gol Maal crazily funny. Every time Utpal Dutt says 'achhaaa', I can watch that scene on loop and keep laughing. Also, when he and Shubha Khote are running around the house and she hits him with a stick -- the scene is just hilarious. I love slapstick!" Vidya said, revealing her love for slapstick comedy on the IMDb Original series The Insider's Watchlist.

The Dirty Picture actress also spoke of her favourite Hollywood movie series. She mentioned the Before Trilogy directed by Richard Linklater -- which includes Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight.

On the Bollywood front, Vidya is currently busy with her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. Actor Jisshu Sengupta, popular in Bengali filmdom, will be seen as her husband in the film, who is also pairing up with her for the second time. The movie also stars Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra. She essays the title role of the late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi in the film, which is set for a summer 2020 release and is being produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

