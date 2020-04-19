MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vidya Balan Makes Mask Out of Blouse Piece, Watch Tutorial Video

Vidya Balan Makes Mask Out of Blouse Piece, Watch Tutorial Video

Actress Vidya Balan took to Instagram to post a turorial on how to make a home-made mask with a blouse piece amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
Share this:

The lockdown has shown us how creative our Bollywood stars are. The latest example is Vidya Balan, who has prepared a mask at home using a blouse piece!

Vidya shared a video on Instagram on Saturday where she can be seen making a mask with a blouse piece and two bands used for tying hair.

"Masks play an important part in preventing corona. However, the problem is that there is a shortage of masks not only in our country but across the world. But there is an easy solution to this. Just as our Prime Minister has said that we can make masks at home. Take any piece of cloth, it can be a dupatta, scarf, old saree anything. And you will need two bands. Rubber bands will also do," she said.

Vidya made a beautiful mask, tried it out, and also advised fans to try outthe idea of mask-making at home.

Soon after the lockdown began in Maharashtra last month, Vidya had shared a video on social media where she thanked the coronavirus pandemic for making us realise the gift of life.

"Thank you coronavirus... for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in -- abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted...Thank you for stopping the transport. The earth was begging us to look at the pollution for a very long time. We didn't listen," the actress said in her video.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres