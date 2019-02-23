English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tough Calls Have to be Taken at Some Point: Vidya Balan on Banning Pakistani Artistes
Actress Vidya Balan talks about banning Pakistani artistes in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.
Image: Yogen Shah
With the Hindi film industry condemning the Pulwana terror attack and not releasing films in Pakistan besides banning all Pakistani artistes from working in India, National award-winning actress Vidya Balan on Friday said a strong stand needs to be taken this time.
"Though I have always believed that art should be kept away from all boundaries and politics, I think we have to take a stand now. Enough is enough," Vidya told the media at the launch of her debut radio show.
In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed later claimed responsibility for the attack.
When asked if art should be kept away from politics, the Tumhari Sulu actress said, "As an individual I believe that there is no better way to bring people together than arts, be it music, poetry, dance, theatre, cinema or any other art form. But this time I think we should just take a break from this practice and see what can be done for the future. As I said, some tough calls have to be taken at some point."
A host of Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgan and Vicky Kaushal, among others, have condemned the Pulwama attack.
