Tough Calls Have to be Taken at Some Point: Vidya Balan on Banning Pakistani Artistes

Actress Vidya Balan talks about banning Pakistani artistes in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
With the Hindi film industry condemning the Pulwana terror attack and not releasing films in Pakistan besides banning all Pakistani artistes from working in India, National award-winning actress Vidya Balan on Friday said a strong stand needs to be taken this time.

"Though I have always believed that art should be kept away from all boundaries and politics, I think we have to take a stand now. Enough is enough," Vidya told the media at the launch of her debut radio show.

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed later claimed responsibility for the attack.

When asked if art should be kept away from politics, the Tumhari Sulu actress said, "As an individual I believe that there is no better way to bring people together than arts, be it music, poetry, dance, theatre, cinema or any other art form. But this time I think we should just take a break from this practice and see what can be done for the future. As I said, some tough calls have to be taken at some point."

A host of Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgan and Vicky Kaushal, among others, have condemned the Pulwama attack.

