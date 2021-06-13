Vidya Balan on Equation with Priyamani, Kshatriya Body Objects to Movie 'Prithviraj'

Akshay Kumar is fondly looking back at the time he shot for his successful action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. The movie co-starring Rekha, Raveena Tandon and Gulshan Grover will be completing 25 years on Monday. Akshay shared a meme on the occasion. In the film, a wrestler named Undertaker is introduced who is the nemesis of Akshay’s character. In the film he even defeats the Undertaker, who is a famed pro wrestler. Akshay shared that it was wrestler Brian Lee and not the Undertaker himself who was in the film.

Akshay Kumar Reveals Identity of ‘Undertaker’ in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi: It’s Brian Lee

An Instagram video that actress Radhika Pandit, wife of Kannada star Yash, posted on Saturday has gone viral. In the clip, she gives a nail trim to their son Yatharv and the toddler is clearly amused! “The lil one continues the tradition.. (for a flashback friday) #radhikapandit #nimmaRP," Radhika captioned her post.

KGF Star Yash’s Son Giggles During Nail Trim From Radhika Pandit, Video Goes Viral

Actress Lisa Haydon is currently expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani. The actress and model recently appeared on the cover of a leading magazine, along with her sons Zack and Leo. While sharing pictures from her photoshoot, Lisa got a rude comment about being ‘always’ pregnant. However, the actress had a graceful response for the user. An Instagram commented, “It seems like you are pregnant all the time. Do you love being pregnant?" with laughing emojis. To this, Lisa replied, “Yes, I do it’s a very special time. But also no, not anymore. I look forward to life after childbirth."

Lisa Haydon Has Graceful Response For Troll Who Said She is ‘Always Pregnant’

The latest season of the Amazon Prime show The Family Man has received rave reviews from fans. Actress Priyamani, who plays Suchi in the show has been trending for the past few days due to her performance. However, another reason why recently made headlines is because it was revealed that she is actress Vidya Balan’s cousin.

Vidya Balan on Equation with The Family Man 2 Fame Priyamani: We are Distant Cousins

Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha has objected to the name of the movie Prithviraj and termed it an insult to the great ruler. Shantanu Chauhan, youth wing head of the organization, said, “The insult of the great brave warrior Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan ji, who protected the nation and Hinduism, is an insult to every citizen of India. The title of Yash Raj produced film Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is an insult to the great Hindu emperor. It is condemnable and insulting to not address such a great warrior and a brave son of India by his full name."

Kshatriya Body Objects to Movie ‘Prithviraj’, Demands Name Change

