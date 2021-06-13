Vidya Balan on Equation with The Family Man 2 Fame Priyamani: We are Distant Cousins

The latest season of the Amazon Prime show The Family Man has received rave reviews from fans. Actress Priyamani, who plays Suchi in the show has been trending for the past few days due to her performance. However, another reason why recently made headlines is because it was revealed that she is actress Vidya Balan’s cousin.

In a recent interview, Vidya was asked about her equation with Priyamani. Talking to DNA, she said, “Yes, but can you believe we’ve met once in our lives. We are distant cousins. We met on a film award stage once because our families are not in touch."

She further added, “I’m given to believe that she’s a wonderful actor, and she’s doing really well for herself. More power to her."

When asked if she has watched the acclaimed show yet, Vidya said, “No, I haven’t watched it yet. But I’m waiting to."

On the work front, Vidya will be next seen in the Amazon Prime film Sherni. Directed by Amit V. Masurkar, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Mukul Chaddha, Neeraj Kabi, Sharad Saxena among others in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a digital release on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Priyamani has Telugu films Virata Parvam and Narappa in the pipeline. She also has Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and Zee 5’s His Storyy in her kitty.

