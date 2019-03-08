LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Vidya Balan on International Women’s Day: Let’s Not Wait to Become Thinner or Fairer

Vidya Balan is known for playing important characters in women-centric films. She was last seen in the NTR biopic.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Vidya Balan on International Women's Day: Let's Not Wait to Become Thinner or Fairer
Vidya Balan in a still from Tumhari Sulu.
On International Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has written a post for her fans on Instagram. In the post, the Kahaani actress has urged everyone to love themselves.

She writes, “#HappyWomensDay to me and to you ...and to us all ! #ItsTime to #EmbraceYourself .... starting today if you’ve never done it before...#ItsTime to love yourself body,mind & soul.. just the way you are!”

She further writes, “Let’s not wait to become thinner or fairer or smarter or hotter or cooler or richer or more successful or anything that you are not already...before you can #LOVE yourself. #ItsTime to say goodbye to every judgment that makes you feel lesser and #ItsTime to say #YouCanLeaveNow to the inner critic who says #ImAmNotGoodEnough . #ItsTime to know that there’s no need to become the best version of yourself.You are the best you can be today...and 2mrw is another day...so you will be the best you can be 2mrw too.Best Not in comparison to anyone else.Just #TheBestYou...cuz how can there be a Best in a world of individuals !?? .”







View this post on Instagram


#HappyWomensDay to me and to you ...and to us all ! #ItsTime to #EmbraceYourself .... starting today if you’ve never done it before... #ItsTime to love yourself body,mind & soul.. just the way you are! Lets Not wait to become thinner or fairer or smarter or hotter or cooler or richer or more successful or anything that you are not already...before you can #LOVE yourself. #ItsTime to say goodbye to every judgement that makes you feel lesser and #ItsTime to say #YouCanLeaveNow to the inner critic who says #ImAmNotGoodEnough . #ItsTime to know that there’s no need to become the best version of yourself.You are the best you can be today...and 2mrw is another day...so you will be the best you can be 2mrw too.Best Not in comparison to anyone else.Just #TheBestYou...cuz how can there be a Best in a world of individuals !?? . This picture inspired me to write this post so thank you @glowinggoddessgetaway . If you agree with me and feel like you want to share something ,please use the #ItsTime and tag me . Here’s to #SelfLove today & everyday ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.....!!


A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on






On the work front, she was last seen in the NTR biopic, which was made in Telugu. In Bollywood, her last project was Tumhari Sulu. She will soon be seen in Mission Mangal.



