Vidya Balan on International Women’s Day: Let’s Not Wait to Become Thinner or Fairer

On International Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has written a post for her fans on Instagram. In the post, the Kahaani actress has urged everyone to love themselves.She writes, “#HappyWomensDay to me and to you ...and to us all ! #ItsTime to #EmbraceYourself .... starting today if you’ve never done it before...#ItsTime to love yourself body,mind & soul.. just the way you are!”She further writes, “Let’s not wait to become thinner or fairer or smarter or hotter or cooler or richer or more successful or anything that you are not already...before you can #LOVE yourself. #ItsTime to say goodbye to every judgment that makes you feel lesser and #ItsTime to say #YouCanLeaveNow to the inner critic who says #ImAmNotGoodEnough . #ItsTime to know that there’s no need to become the best version of yourself.You are the best you can be today...and 2mrw is another day...so you will be the best you can be 2mrw too.Best Not in comparison to anyone else.Just #TheBestYou...cuz how can there be a Best in a world of individuals !?? .”On the work front, she was last seen in the NTR biopic, which was made in Telugu. In Bollywood, her last project was Tumhari Sulu. She will soon be seen in Mission Mangal.