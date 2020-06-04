Vidya Balan on Jessica Lal Murder Case Convict Manu Sharma's Release: No Jail Time is Enough for Him

Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma, who was serving a life sentence was released from Tihar Jail on Monday, on grounds of good behaviour. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who played the role of Sabrina Lal, Jessica's sister in 2011 film, No One Killed Jessica, has reacted to the verdict.

“Personally speaking, I don’t think any amount of time for him or for people like him in jail is enough. So that will always play in my mind. Yes, maybe he has turned a new leaf. I hope he has. I hope he is a reformed person,” said Vidya, speaking to The Quint.

No One Killed Jessica was a fast-paced thriller was inspired from by the case of Jessica Lal. On April 30, 1999, a 34-year-old model was working at the Tamarind Court restaurant in south Delhi's Mehrauli when she was shot dead by Manu Sharma for refusing to serve him alcohol. Sharma was the son of former Haryana Congress leader, Venod Sharma.

Lal was subsequently rushed to the Apollo hospital in Delhi but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The Lal murder case resulted in nationwide outrage, especially after Sharma was initially acquitted in 2006 by a trial court. However, the Delhi High Court then took up his case and he was convicted on murder charges. Sharma was handed a life imprisonment sentence.



No One Killed Jessica encircles the story of two women and their relentless pursuit of justice. In the film, Rani Mukherji plays an investigative television journalist while Vidya plays Jessica's sister who ran from pillar to post in order to put the culprits behind the bars.

