Vidya Balan on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Let Him Rest in Peace

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has left the nation in grief. The young actor's death has initiated fresh discussions about nepotism and privileges in Bollywood.

Actress Vidya Balan, in a recent interview, opened up about Sushant’s demise. Talking to CinemaExpress, Vidya addressed the existence of nepotism in Bollywood.

"With Sushant Singh Rajput passing away, people who felt wronged, ignored, there was a sense of identification with him. Now the point is rightly or wrongly we do not know, because we do not know why he took the step he did. To show respect is to keep quiet. To speculate is... people can come up with all sorts of theories and that’s unfair to him more than anyone else, and his loved ones, who’re probably grieving.”

Vidya said that she too had lost many opportunities to star kids, and nepotism exists in Bollywood, however she never let it get in her way. She also said that everyone is different. It is a tumultuous time and it helps to talk to someone, she added.

“But no one can be blamed if someone decides to take their own life. Let him really rest in peace," she added.

Vidya will be next seen in Anu Menon biopic of math genius Shakuntala Devi. The film will release on July 31 on Amazon Prime. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jissu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).