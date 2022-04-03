Vidya Balan Opens Up About Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur: ‘Appreciate Marriage Because of Him’

It has been almost a decade since Vidya Balan married Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The wedding was a hush-hush affair, and till date Vidya and Siddharth have managed to keep their marital life private. Now, in a recent interview, Vidya has opened up about her life with Siddharth, and why they like keeping their personal life away from the spotlight.

Talking to TOI, Vidya reveled that she now appreciates marriage because of Siddharth. She said, “I feel blessed to have him as my partner. He accepts me the way I am, on my good days and bad days. We’ve been married for close to 10 years and that’s what I think I’ve come to realize that I now appreciate marriage because of him. I used to feel earlier that whether you’re in a live-in or you’re married doesn’t matter. But now my experience of marriage has truly been wonderful because Siddharth is truly a partner.”

She also added that Siddharth is one of the most patient listeners who just listens to her without giving any advice, thereby helping her gain clarity. Talking about why she keeps her married life private, Vidya said, “We’re both private people. The fact that I’m an actor doesn’t change that and I don’t feel compelled to put up pictures of us. I don’t even put up pictures of myself unless it’s work related.”

Vidya Balan was last seen in Jalsa, where she shared screen alongside Shefali Shah. In the same interview, Vidya mentioned that she had initially said no to the script, and director Suresh Triveni also accepted her answer. However, she changed her answer to a yes after revisiting the script. Revealing why she changed her mind, she said, “Initially I felt that Maya Menon (Vidya’s character in Jalsa) is not the kind of woman you would feel empathy for easily. Because she seemed so independent, self-sufficient and almost aloof. Successful women are slightly intimidating and then she’s done something that you will judge. I felt that maybe people won’t have empathy and that for me is very important as a human being to have empathy for others. So if my characters don’t get empathy from you, I’d be heartbroken. Which is why the first time around I said no. But then when the pandemic happened, I realized that, when someone is aloof, it doesn’t make them a bad person.”

We are glad she said a yes. Vidya would next be seen in a film alongside Pratik Gandhi.

