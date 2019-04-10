English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vidya Balan Planning a Web Series on Indira Gandhi
During a media interaction, Vidya Balan said, "As of now, we are trying to do it, but let's see how it takes shape." The web series will be produced by husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Vidya Balan - One actor who has been defining the stories and the concept of the woman-driven film is Vidya Balan. 2017 saw her return to her glorious self with Suresh Triveni's Tumhari Sulu. Balan as Sulu is a delight! She charms her way through with alluring laughter and a voice quality that should’ve been tapped by Bollywood long back. She lets it flow and you can’t help but join in laughing. Throughout the film, Sulu keeps on insisting “mai kar sakti hai” and towards the end, you’d truly believe that Vidya can pull off anything and everything. Her presence is enough to illuminate the screen and when she’s in the frame, it’s hard not to palpitate with emotions.
Actress Vidya Balan has said that she is trying to do a web series based on the life of India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Vidya was interacting with the media at the announcement of nominations for the first edition of the Critics Choice Film Awards in Mumbai, initiated by the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group, here on Tuesday.
The web series will reportedly be produced by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
"I am trying to do a web series which will be based on the life of Indira Gandhiji. As of now, we are trying to do it, but let's see how it takes shape," Vidya said.
"I feel doing a web series involves a lot of work. While doing a web series, a lot of people associate themselves with it as compared to making a film. So, it takes a lot of time. But when I will do it, I will make sure that it turns out really well," she added.
If realised, this will be Vidya's maiden venture into the digital space. Earlier, it was also announced that senior actors like Akshay Kumar are also venturing into content produced for OTT platforms.
Vidya is a national award winning actress. She took home the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2012 for her role as Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture. It will be a big move for the actress to work in TV series.
