Vidya Balan Planning a Web Series on Indira Gandhi

During a media interaction, Vidya Balan said, "As of now, we are trying to do it, but let's see how it takes shape." The web series will be produced by husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

IANS

Updated:April 10, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Actress Vidya Balan has said that she is trying to do a web series based on the life of India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Vidya was interacting with the media at the announcement of nominations for the first edition of the Critics Choice Film Awards in Mumbai, initiated by the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group, here on Tuesday.

The web series will reportedly be produced by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

"I am trying to do a web series which will be based on the life of Indira Gandhiji. As of now, we are trying to do it, but let's see how it takes shape," Vidya said.

"I feel doing a web series involves a lot of work. While doing a web series, a lot of people associate themselves with it as compared to making a film. So, it takes a lot of time. But when I will do it, I will make sure that it turns out really well," she added.

If realised, this will be Vidya's maiden venture into the digital space. Earlier, it was also announced that senior actors like Akshay Kumar are also venturing into content produced for OTT platforms.

Vidya is a national award winning actress. She took home the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2012 for her role as Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture. It will be a big move for the actress to work in TV series.

