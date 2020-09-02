Vidya Balan Recalls Her Struggling Days: 'Look at Her, Does She Look Like a Heroine?'

Vidya Balan's journey in Bollywood has been a roller-coaster ride. Today, she is one of the most successful actresses in B-town but once she was told that she doesn’t look like a heroine. In an interview, Vidya recalled her struggling days and revealed that once a Tamil film producer had said 'just look at her, does she look like a heroine’. She revealed that she had faced a lot of rejections and it took a lot to overcome them.

"I felt ugly...I don't think I looked at myself in the mirror... I didn't like what I saw because I thought I was ugly...For the longest time, I did not forgive that man, but today, thanks to that I realized that I have to love and accept myself the way I am," MidDay quoted Vidya as saying.

She went to say that once she was sued for leaving a Tamil film as it was a sex comedy and that was not something she had signed up for.

Talking about her journey in Bollywood, Vidya said, "There was that phase when I was not getting the kind of work I wanted to be doing. I thought maybe my career has been a fluke. I was not good in these films, Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection”.

Vidya was last seen in mathematician Shakuntala Devi’s biopic. The film is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, who is widely revered as the human-computer for her innate ability to make complex calculations within seconds. She played the titular role in the film. Sanya Malhotra portrays the character of Shakuntala's daughter Anupama. The film also features Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film opted for an OTT release and the movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

Vidya will be next seen in Sherni. The project will be directed by Amit Masurkar. The movie also stars Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena and Vijay Raaz in crucial roles.