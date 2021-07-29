Vidya Balan Reveals She Walked From Marine Drive to Bandra Without Realising as She Was 'Really Angry'

Vidya Balan is one of the most sought after actresses in the film industry. Vidya has managed to impress audiences with a wide range of roles in her career since her debut in the 2005 film Parineeta. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she was once so angry that she walked from Mumbai’s Marine Drive to Bandra without thinking. The actress said that walking clears her head, but this incident has only happened once in her life.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, “I did it once, I was really angry. And I walked from Marine Drive to Bandra in the scorching summer heat. I didn’t even realise. I was just walking. Today I might do it for exercise, but that day I just did it because… I didn’t know where I was going."

She further said, “Sometimes, when I’m not able to think straight, I find that walking really clears my mind. That day, I don’t even think I realised I was walking. I wasn’t thirsty, I wasn’t hungry, I was just angry. And I just kept walking till I realised, ‘Oh my God, I’ve reached Bandra.'"

Vidya also talked about facing several rejections at the start of her film career. After her debut TV project Hum Paanch, Vidya tried her luck in the South film industry. However, after her first film was shelved, she was dropped from many other projects. In the interview, Vidya opened up about being referred to as ‘jinxed’ by producers.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Amit V. Masurkar’s Sherni. She played the role of Forest Officer Vidya Vincent. She will also reportedly be a part of Rajkummar Hirani’s social drama with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

