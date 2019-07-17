Take the pledge to vote

Vidya Balan Rocks 'Desi' Look, Imparts 'Shastron Ka Gyan' in Hilarious Video

The actress makes a comment on how a woman's demeanour post marriage depends on the husband's conduct in a funny Instagram video.

Updated:July 17, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
Vidya Balan Rocks 'Desi' Look, Imparts 'Shastron Ka Gyan' in Hilarious Video
Images: Instagram
Vidya Balan is never one to give into stereotypes and has always spoken against the societal norms and taboos associated with women. She's done it once again, albeit in a funny manner, in a recent video on Instagram, where the actress seemed to be trying out a new app for creating short lip-sync comedy and talent videos. Wearing a red saree, mangal sutra and sindoor, Vidya looks like a village woman as she lip syncs to a man's voice, talking about women and their characteristics.

The actress makes a comment on how a woman's demeanour post marriage depends on the husband's conduct. Vidya says in the video, "Shastron ke anusar har kanwari ladki mein, nau deviyon ka vaas hota hai. Lekin shaadi ke baad kaunsi devi active hogi, yeh pati ke karmon par nirbhar karta hai (According to the Shastras, every unmarried girl has the traits of nine goddesses. But which goddess' traits will be seen in her post marriage depends on the husband)."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Some Tak-Tuk Time Passsssssss !

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

We love everything Vidya Balan does, and this is one just made her even more endearing. The actress also hosts a radio show Dhun Badal KeToh Dekho in which she talks about shattering stereotypes.

On the work front, Vidya will be seen as part of the ensemble cast of Mission Mangal, which follows the story of a group of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries who have landed on Mars. Vidya will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in the film. The film will release this Independence Day.

