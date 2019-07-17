Vidya Balan Rocks 'Desi' Look, Imparts 'Shastron Ka Gyan' in Hilarious Video
The actress makes a comment on how a woman's demeanour post marriage depends on the husband's conduct in a funny Instagram video.
Images: Instagram
Vidya Balan is never one to give into stereotypes and has always spoken against the societal norms and taboos associated with women. She's done it once again, albeit in a funny manner, in a recent video on Instagram, where the actress seemed to be trying out a new app for creating short lip-sync comedy and talent videos. Wearing a red saree, mangal sutra and sindoor, Vidya looks like a village woman as she lip syncs to a man's voice, talking about women and their characteristics.
The actress makes a comment on how a woman's demeanour post marriage depends on the husband's conduct. Vidya says in the video, "Shastron ke anusar har kanwari ladki mein, nau deviyon ka vaas hota hai. Lekin shaadi ke baad kaunsi devi active hogi, yeh pati ke karmon par nirbhar karta hai (According to the Shastras, every unmarried girl has the traits of nine goddesses. But which goddess' traits will be seen in her post marriage depends on the husband)."
Take a look:
We love everything Vidya Balan does, and this is one just made her even more endearing. The actress also hosts a radio show Dhun Badal KeToh Dekho in which she talks about shattering stereotypes.
On the work front, Vidya will be seen as part of the ensemble cast of Mission Mangal, which follows the story of a group of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries who have landed on Mars. Vidya will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in the film. The film will release this Independence Day.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Romantic Luncheon in Mumbai, See Pics
- Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and K20 India Launch: Price, Availability, Features, and More
- People are Using FaceApp's Aging Filter to Compare Selfies with Photos of their Parents
- BS-VI Fuel Available at Same Cost as Regular Fuel in Delhi, Prices set to Increase in April 2020