Vidya Balan Says Her Biggest Box Office Duds Had Male Leads in It: 'There is No Math to It'

Vidya Balan is a powerhouse of an actor. With brilliant performances in films like Sherni, Jalsa, Parineeta, and Kahani, among others, the talented actress has managed to enthrall her fans with her incredible acting and phenomenal screen presence. Recently, Vidya Balan who is quite vocal about her hires had said that she was upset with people deeming ‘Mission Mangal’ as an Akshay Kumar film despite the prominent roles of four female leads. Now in a fresh interaction, the actress has expressed that among the seven films that she was part of, the two movies that ‘worked the least, were the ones with male heroes’.

While talking to India Today, Vidya Balan said, “Initially, I was made to feel like I was making unconventional choices. In every promotional interview, I get asked, ‘Oh, you’re doing another unconventional film?’ Now, I think there are too many unconventional roles that it’s become conventional. But I think, at some stage, I wondered if I needed to reconsider. I had a spate of successes followed by a spate of films that didn’t do well. While I don’t really pay attention to what people have to say, but I was wondering if I needed to reconsider my decisions.”

She further explained, “I wondered if I had to look at a different kind of film. Maybe I wasn’t seeing success because I wasn’t doing the ‘so-called’ conventional films. But amongst all the films that I did, and the ones that didn’t work, the ones that weren’t female-centric films performed the worst. I had a spate of seven duds. It breaks my heart to call them flops, but I had seven films that didn’t work. So, amongst those, the two films that worked the least were the ones with male heroes. So, I told myself there’s no, there’s no math to this. It’s about a good film. In my head, I made that note, decided that I should just be authentic and continue to make these choices.”

Earlier in the week, Vidya Balan held a quick Ask Me Anything session with fans and followers on Instagram with questions related to women, work, and women at work. Her answers reflected the trait of strength that she carries with her wherever she goes! When a person asked why women are paid less than their male counterparts, Vidya replied, “Is sawal ka jawab mujhe bhi chahiye.” One of the followers had mentioned that “Women can’t do things”. The actress gave a fiery reply saying, “Are you telling me or asking me”. Another one had queries about how work life has changed post marriage. Vidya Balan had the best ever reply to that question! She wrote, “It did, for the better. It was “I work” before, it became “We work.”.

On the professional front, Vidya was last seen in Jalsa, a thriller film directed by Suresh Triveni that depicted the story of a hit and run of an 18-year-old girl which goes on to raise many questions only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never at all simple. Apart from these, the Parineeta actress is looking forward to a romantic comedy-drama that will be directed by ad-maker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It is currently being filmed in locations across Mumbai and Ooty. The yet-to-be-titled film stars Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and India-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy and is touted to be an interesting take on Modern Love.

