Vidya Balan Shares First Look of Her Debut Short Film Both as Actor and Producer

Vidya Balan seems to have gotten more hands-on with filmmaking during the lockdown, increasing her capacity from acting to other aspects as well. The actress has unveiled the first look of her debut short film Natkhat, which she has also co-produced alongside Ronnie Screwvala. The film is directed by Shaan Vyas.

Balan posted intriguing first look from the short on social media, where she seems deep in thought as she massages a child's head. The first look shows Vidya dressed as a village woman.

"Ek kahaani sunoge...?" Presenting the first look of my first short film both as actor and producer .#Natkhat," she wrote on Twitter. The caption will remind viewers of her hit thriller film Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

In July last year, Balan had announced her new project and shared a picture of a clapperboard. She'd written, "I'm happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor .... The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role....that of 'PRODUCER' 🙂.... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by @annukampa_harsh and #ShaanVyas propelled me in that direction 😍...Its been a new and precious experience working with @shaanvs the director and his team, and to be partnering with #RonnieScrewvala & @rsvpmovies @sanayairanizohrabi on this beautiful and powerful story.

