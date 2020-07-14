Vidya Balan Shares Shakuntala Devi's Motion Poster, Trailer Out Tomorrow

Vidya Balan shared the motion poster of the much-awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi on Instagram. Faster than a calculator and a human-computer, the motion poster revealed that the trailer for the new film will drop on 15th of July. The biopic of the math wizard will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

With countless achievements and a never-before-seen journey of the charming mathematician, Vidya Balan will essay the titular role.

Take a look at the motion poster:

In an earlier interview with PTI, Vidya had spoken about doing the film and her views on being cast for it. She said, "I am extremely excited to play the ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success."

She added, “But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math...and she completely turns that perception on its head.

Vidya wrapped up the shoot for the biopic in November last year and the film was scheduled to release in summer 2020. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, it skipped the theatrical release and now will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.