Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah Kill With Their Eyes in Jalsa's Teaser; Watch it Here

After fueling the audience’s excitement with its first look poster, Prime Video today unveiled the gripping teaser of the much-awaited drama thriller, Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. The teaser takes the audience into the intense word of Jalsa that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this highly engaging and captivating tale. It opens with a voice-over that says, ‘Ek story hai’, and then cuts a scene where a couple is riding the scooty and ends with the sound of a car crashing. Shefali and Vidya look captivating and go through a series of intense emotions throughout the short clip. It ended with a reaction shot of Balan as the voice-over, ‘Aj kal khabar chupane mei zyada fyada hai,’ can be heard in the background.

Watch the teaser here:

The first look of the actors was released last week. Despite it did not reveal much, Balan will be playing the role of a journalist in the film, whereas Shah will be seen as a cook.

Advertisement

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma and Suresh Triveni. The film also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla in key roles.

“Featuring two of the finest actors of our times, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Suresh has woven Jalsa into a brilliant narrative of complex emotions, well-etched characters and a gripping pace. I am also excited to extend our successful partnership with Prime Video after Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Chhorii and look forward to the global premiere of Jalsa across 240 countries and territories across the world,” Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said.

Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.